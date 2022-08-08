Kirkcaldy blooms as judges visit for Beautiful Scotland competition

Beautiful Scotland judges Colin Ainsworth and John MacLennan with volunteers from the organisations who have worked together to help the town bloom. Pic: Cath Ruane.

A team of volunteers from a number of local organisations met judges Colin Ainsworth and John MacLennan on Monday morning.

Following a presentation in Kirkcaldy Galleries, the tour saw judges go on a tour of the town centre to see the work that has gone into adding floral colour at many points.

Along their route they visited the likes of the train station, war memorial gardens, Town House, Kirk Wynd, the High Street, Merchants House and the rig garden.

Alice Soper, from Growing Kirkcaldy, with the judges as they tour the town centre.

Members of Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS) recreated one of Fife artist Jack Vettriano’s paintings in the war memorial gardens for the occasion, linking the gardens to the town's heritage and neighbouring Kirkcaldy Galleries where the artist’s works are currently on display in The Early Years retrospective.

Volunteers from Growing Kirkcaldy have been busy working to brighten up a green corridor which runs from Kirkcaldy train station down to the waterfront.

The group has previously submitted a town-wide entry to the Beautiful Scotland competition, but this year it has focused on the heart of the Lang Toun.

Members of Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS) recreate a Jack Vettriano scene in the war memorial gardens on judging day.

The team has made its mark with a host of planters and flower baskets across a half mile radius which includes the harbour and the High Street, the war memorial gardens and Beveridge Park.

Growing Kirkcaldy has been working with Love Oor Lang Toun, Kirkcaldy West Community Council and Fife Council on sprucing up the town centre, and representatives from the organisations met with the judges this week.