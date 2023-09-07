Kirkcaldy-born actor on tour with hit musical Wicked and coming to Scotland
Megan Gardiner will be part of the big festive show at the Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh - and over 100,000 tickets have already been sold for his six week run.
Megan plays the part of Nessarose, and will join a cast which includes West End stars Laura Pick, Sarah O’Connor, Carl Man, and Simeon Truby.
Born in Kirkcaldy, she was raised in Dunfermline, and has enjoyed a successful career on the stage. Megan attended the MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh, and has toured the UK in Les Misérables, and recently appeared in George Takei’s Allegiance at the Charing Cross Theatre, London.
She said: “I am delighted to be playing Nessarose in the Wicked tour. This is a dream show to be a part of. Growing up, I used to sing the songs with my best friend, who is currently playing Nessarose in the West End production! I am so excited to be touring this show to these gorgeous theatres of the UK and Ireland, but Edinburgh, my home, has a special place in my heart. It is an honour to open the tour there.”
This will be the third time Wicked has been to the Playhouse after sold out visits in 2014 and 2018. It continues an open-ended run at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre where it is now flying into its landmark 18th year. The show opens Thursday, December 7 and runs until Sunday, January 14. Tickets at www.atgtickets.com/Edinburgh.
Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s musical, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.
Wicked has now been seen by 65 million people worldwide, and 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of its Broadway premiere. The show has won over 100 awards including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy.