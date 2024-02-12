Kirkcaldy-born woman celebrates centenary after a life spent between Fife and Shetland
Mrs Margaret Wallace, a resident of Fernlea House Care Home in Cardenden, celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, February 9. She was presented with flowers on behalf of Fife Council by Councillor Rosemary Liewald, and the Fife Lieutenancy was represented by Depute Lieutenant Col Jim Kinloch.
Margaret Turpie Dorward was born on February 9, 1924 at 67 Viceroy Street, Kirkcaldy with the family later moving to Station Road, Thornton where she attended school. Her early working years were spent at the paper mill and with war work in Leslie before she began a career in nursing at the fever hospital on Strathore Road, Thornton. She is able to clearly recall these times.
She married Tom Wallace of Easter Bowhill Farm, Cardenden in 1947, setting up home in Cardenden Barns Farm Cottage. A year later, in 1948 they moved to Easter Bowhill Farm where they raised their four children - Jennifer, Margaret, Brodie, and Wendy.
Margaret and Tom moved to Shetland for their retirement in 1987 developing many friendships there over the years.
They celebrated their golden wedding in 1997 the same year as the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and were invited to the Royal Golden Wedding Garden Party at Buckingham Palace but were unable to attend. Sadly, Tom passed away in 2003.
Margaret would continue to thrive in Shetland and it wasn’t until 2023 that she took the opportunity to return to Fife when she had become unable to continue her independent living.She is now resident in Fernlea House and has enjoyed re-establishing family and friends contacts. In addition, she is able to see her seven grandchildren John, Helen, Sarah-Jane, Kate, Fay, Angus and Euan and her two great grandchildren Oliver and Sasha more often.
Margaret was a member of Chapel WRI early in her married life and joined Boddam WRI in Shetland where she was awarded honorary membership on her 90th birthday. She also was a volunteer at the Island teas, baking, manning the bookstall, raising funds for the RNLI for many years. She is continuing her hobby of crocheting blankets for charity.