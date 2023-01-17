Beveridge Park Bowling Club got £500 from Localgiving and People’s Postcode Trust, a grant-giving charity funded by players of the People's Postcode Lottery.

It will allow the club to assist with its winter programme, and enable it to open the clubhouse more regularly for members and the wider community by helping with running costs.

Edith Psyl, club treasurer, said: “Another group put us on to it, so we applied. The funding will allow us to open up four days a week and it’ll help with heating costs”.

Beveridge Park Bowling Club members will benefit from the £500 grant (Pic: Fife Photo Agency:

She said that the club hopes that increased funding and opening times will also allow it to attract new members and groups.

Edith added: “We’ve got a couple of outside groups that hire an area of the club. We have a dementia group (STAND) and an amputee group (Find Your Feet) who hold monthly meetings here”.

“So, we really just want people to know that we’re open and they can come in”.

The clubhouse underwent a refurbishment, starting in 2019. It was due to finish at the start of the 2020 season but the Covid pandemic forced a closure which the country went into lockdown, scuppering plans for a quick return.

