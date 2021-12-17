Logan Morrison raised £3500 for two charities in the town.

He completed the gruelling 31 mile challenge in just over three hours, and will split the cash between Kirkcaldy Foodbank and Hosting Hope, a community project that hosts free community meals and Christmas dinners at Linton Lane Centre.

Accompanied by his dad Lee, the pair set off from Edinburgh Castle late last month in an epic effort of grit and determination to help others less fortunate.

Lee said: “The cycle went absolutely brilliant!

"We were up at 6:30am on the day and had our porridge before setting off to Edinburgh for a 8:50am start.

"Conditions were perfect, but by the time we got to the Queensferry Crossing there was a strong wind which proved challenging, but we made it across with no real problems.”

Unbeknown to Logan, his dad had organised a surprise for him when he reached the Fife side of the crossing.

"I had organised for bagpiper Dean Saunders to pipe us off the bridge, and to spur us on – it was awesome seeing Logan’s face as he never expected it at all.

“We made it back into Kirkcaldy in just a little over three hours and the only problems that we encountered was one spot of rain and a bit of wind.

"When we made it to the finish line at Linton Lane Centre, the manager there, Mandy Henderson, had organised a welcome party for him which was great."

Since the challenge, Logan has been visiting Hosting Hope and Kirkcaldy Foodbank to see how his hard work will help others.

"It was a real eye opener for Logan,” Lee said. “He has even given a speech at Hosting Hope recounting how he took on the cycle run.

"Myself and his mum Alisa, as well as his whole family are extremely proud of what he has achieved, he has put his heart and soul into this challenge that will help so many people in Kirkcaldy who may be struggling or have no one over the festive period.”

