Kirkcaldy bridal boutique brings home two trophies at Scottish Wedding Awards

Madison Rose Bridal wowed the judges with its amazing boutique and brought the top trophy home to Kirkcaldy after this year’s prestigious award ceremony.

The boutique specialises in bridal dresses and accessories, stocking dresses that are designed by famous designers such as Stella York, Morilee, Ronald Joyce and Kenneth Winston.

Marion McClung, Hayley Mckelvie, and Nikki Dodds from Madison Rose Bridal in Kirkcaldy.

Marion McClung, director at Madison Rose Bridal, said: “This is our first time even entering an award so we are absolutely buzzing that we won not only best in central Scotland but best in the whole of Scotland also.

"We were ecstatic when we won, in the bridal scene this is the top award that a bridal boutique can win!”

Marion said that the team at Madison Rose Bridal are proud that they brought the top award to Fife as they were up against stiff competition from boutiques in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

"We’re so happy that we have brought the award back to Fife,” she said. “To win against these other boutiques from big cities is such an achievement.

"We have now entered the Confetti Awards, so we’re hoping that we do quite well at them also.”

Marion added: “We are very thankful to all of our brides who nominated us for these awards, we really couldn’t have done it without them and if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t even be here.

