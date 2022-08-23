Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Diamond Jubilee falls on September 3.

And the anniversary will be marked by a visit of the 19-strong Ingolstadt beer festival band, Hampara.

They will perform at various locations including a free celebration to be held at Styx on Friday, September 2, before teaming up with Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band for an anniversary concert at the Old Kirk on the third.

Hampara make a welcome return to Kirkcaldy in September

Previous visits have seen them raise the roof at a packed festival marquee in the Town Square.

Sadly, the beer tent isn’t happening this year, but the anniversary will still be celebrated in style thanks to Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association.

Robert Main, who chairs the organisation, said it was a joy to see the links restored after the pandemic put many plans on hold for two years.

Hampara on stage in the Town Square, Kirkcaldy

“I am looking forward immensely to this anniversary year that celebrates 60 years of twinning between Kirkcaldy and Ingolstadt.

“The twinning programme has been created with fresh optimism, after two challenging Covid years, around recommencing all the fantastic twinning activities at home and in Ingolstadt that we hope that will encourage, enthuse and engage others to become involved.”

The association hopes the return of Hampara to the Lang Toun to celebrate the anniversary will spark huge interest.

“Hampara as we all have grown to know and love play for all occasions,” he said.

“They create a fantastic party atmosphere, thoroughly appreciated by all who have visited and enjoyed the Ingolstadt Beer and Music Community Festival marquee in the Town Square over years.”

To mark the jubilee, seven runners from Ingolstadt will also take part in this weekend’s Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival.

Added Robert: “Twinning is about friendship and expanding relationships.

Getting to know people and to see how they live, what their values are, their culture and history. it is about having fun together and enjoying the international community.”

“I am sure Hampara will once again receive a warm enthusiastic Kirkcaldy community welcome.”

The free event at Styx runs from 7:00pm until late.