Kirkcaldy brothel madam ordered to appear back in court

The madam of a Kirkcaldy brothel who said she had no idea the scantily clad young Asian girls who worked for her were offering sex for money has been ordered to appear in court.

Chin Chih Chang was convicted of running the establishment in Lord Gambier Wharf, near the harbour last year.

Now, after her sentence to carry out unpaid work, the authorities are looking to seize the money raised from the venture under the Proceeds of Crime act.

You may also be interested in:

Major Kirkcaldy road to be closed for two months

This Fife town is thriving while others struggle – here’s why

Retail giant to close 23 stores, but Kirkcaldy branch is safe for now

Prosecutors at Kirkcaldy sheriff Court want to recoup £250,000 from her, but she lives in Sussex.

Earlier this week she was not presernt in court, but Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist stated that Chang must appear at a hearing to be held on July 23.

Last year’s trial saw jurors and lawyers frequently descended into laughter as a series of punters gave evidence about their time at Chang’s brothel.

One told how he’d received a “Brucie bonus” as a scantily clad woman gave him an “unexpected bonus” of a “happy ending” after his back rub.

A police officer later told how he found a customer engaging in sex acts with a woman during a raid on the property - describing him as “cocky”.

But Chang insisted she was running a legitimate business - and said the £30,000 she transferred to her native Taiwan was cash for her son.

Asked if she knew why the male clients would ask if other women were available when they turned up she said: “Some people want noodles today and rice tomorrow.”

Chang (53) of Eaton Road, Hove, Sussex, denied charges on indictment of keeping or managing a brothel at the flat in Lord Gambier Wharf, Kirkcaldy, between April 18 2016 and May 31 2017.

But she was convicted following a five-day trial and sentenced to a community payback order with 300 hours unpaid work and a restriction of liberty order placing her on an electronic tag from 8pm til 6am for a year.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress