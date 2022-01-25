Eight new members are wanted for the 6th Kirkcaldy Brownies, for girls aged seven to 10, and the 6th Kirkcaldy Rainbows, for girls aged five to seven, are also looking for new youngsters to join.

The groups both meet at Kirkcaldy Congregational Halls on the High Street.

The 6th Kirkcaldy Brownies have been based there since 1924 and the group will celebrate its centenary in two years time.

Girls can enjoy taking part in various activities at the 6th Kirkcaldy Brownies and Rainbows.

The 6th Kirkcaldy Brownies and Rainbow groups have recently started up again after being forced to shutdown at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokeswoman for Girlguiding Fife said: “The units stopped meeting due to the pandemic in March 2020 and re-opened at the end of October 2021.

“The Brownies have been meeting jointly with the Rainbows due to low numbers, but they really hope to meet as a unit on their own soon. It is great to be back face to face guiding again.”

Girls joining the 6th Kirkcaldy Brownies can take part in craft activities, drawing and painting.

She explained what activities new members can expect to take part in: “The 6th Kirkcaldy Brownies get involved in lots of activities from games, making friendships, developing their confidence, learning new skills from science experiments to craft activities and working on badges from archaeology to painting, baking to space!

"There is something for everyone and every girl is welcome,” she said.

"The great thing about Brownies is that new members don’t need to have particular skills – everyone is welcome. Brownies is a chance to be yourself and have a space to have fun.

“The benefits of joining are huge. Girls get the chance to grow in confidence, make friendships, find their voice about what matters to them and their communities, develop positive self esteem and boost their happiness levels!”

She said there are a team of adult and young volunteers who run 6th Kirkcaldy Brownies and they are always on the lookout for more eager volunteers to help them.

The spokeswoman added: “Brownies is very relevant today and popular with units all over Kirkcaldy, wider Fife and beyond. Young girls can get huge benefits from it. It's a space to have adventures, make friendships, find their voice and have lots of fun!”

To find out more and to register a child visit: Girlguiding Fife

