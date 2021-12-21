The kids also enjoyed a spot of lunch and received a gift bag when they visited David’s Kitchen on Oriel Road this week.

Accompanied by their teacher, three children from the school’s hub, delivered their class’s letters to Santa in a custom made post box created by Marie Fraser who works in the store.

From left to right, Marie Fraser, Callum Adamson (7), Georgia Walker (7), Demi Johnston (9), and Donna Gallagher.

Stephen Graham, a supervisor in the store, said: “We wanted to invite the school kids down to the shop for a little bit of Christmas fun as we’ve done it before in other stores to spread some festive cheer.

"The kids came down with their teacher and they were really excited to deliver their whole class’s letters.

"We gave them all lunch before they went away with gift bags for their whole class full of treats as well as a bag of reindeer dust.

Stephen adds that it wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of his colleague, Marie.

"Marie really went the extra mile,” he added. “She made the custom post box and all of the treat bags and reindeer dust.”

Lucy Brown, the children's teacher, said: “It was absolutely wonderful to be invited down to David’s Kitchen to post the children’s letters to Santa.

"They were delighted and very excited to be out on a trip to post their classmates letters.

"The staff there were very welcoming and they gave the kids treats and gifts to take back to their friends at school."

