Balance Fife which is located in the town’s Merchants’ Quarter, is owned by Wendy Brown.She wanted to raise the cash to help vulnerable families in Kirkcaldy.

The holistic hamper which will be raffled off to one lucky winner on July 31 includes, a voucher for Reiki, chakra crystal set with 14 tumble stones, incense, a wax melt burner, wax melts, Himalayan salt bath and foot soak, Balance Fife mug, and a notebook and pen.

Balance Fife owner, Wendy Brown, who is raising funds for The Cottage Family Centre.

Wendy said: “I wanted to raise money for the Cottage Centre as I also work as a teacher with vulnerable children for Fife Council so I know of the essential work they do for families who may be facing hard times.

"There are a lot of children out there, not only in the Kirkcaldy area but all over Fife, who don’t have anything – the Cottage is such a great resource.”

The hamper that one lucky winner will take home.

Wendy goes on to say that the hamper that she is raffling off is worth over £100 and will only cost entrants £5 to be included in the draw.

She said: “All of the items in the hamper add up to over £100 and is full of wonderful products from my shop.

"Anyone who would like to enter can do so via my Facebook page, or if they prefer they can pop into the shop and enter that way.”

If you would like to enter the raffle, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/balancefife.

