Insure Smart Limited has been supporting the cancer care centre in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital. It provides emotional and social support to people with cancer and their families, and relies almost entirely on donations.

Maz Salim, alongside his partners of Insure Smart, Amir and Ashar Salim, and Ian McCuloch, are now appealing for other companies to follow suit to donate, no matter how small, to help change the lives of people who are battling cancer.

Insure Smart donates £3000 to Maggie's Fife, (left to right) Asif Rafiq, Kasia Kosowska, Maz Salim, and Adam Kent. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Maz said: “Maggie’s not only helps people who are terminally ill, but also helps their families and friends who’s loved ones have cancer through some of the hardest times of their lives.

"To be able to support the vital service is very important to us and it is a cause that is very close to our heart.

“The people Maggie’s supports are going through some of the toughest times they will ever face, so if the money that we donate can help to change one person’s life I’ll be happy.”

Maz said he is appealing for other businesses to step up to donate, and he is already in talks with some to raise vital cash for the charity.

"I’m appealing to other companies to get involved,” he added. “I’ve been talking to other businesses in an effort to come together to support it – any amount donated can make a difference.

"Maggie’s relies on donations to keep the service running. If the business community comes together we can ensure that Maggie’s can continue to help.”

Adam Kent, centre fundraising manager, welcomed the support.

He said: “Insure Smart have been incredibly generous in their support of Maggie’s over the years and we’re delighted to have their continued backing.

"This most recent donation of £3000 really will make a significant difference to those with cancer, and their loved ones.

"This year our centre has supported close to 8000 visits, and it’s down to the kindness of the local community that this is able to happen.

"Businesses like Insure Smart play a huge role in our fundraising and it’s wonderful that they are willing to use their influence to encourage other businesses to get involved too.”

