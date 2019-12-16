Kirkcaldy business to spread some festive cheer to lone customers

A Kirkcaldy business is getting into the festive spirit by making a thoughtful gesture to its customers who maybe spending Christmas Day on their own.

The owners of the Cupcake Coffee Box are opening the doors of their High Street coffee shop for a few hours on December 25 to offer any of their customers, who have no-one to spend the day with, a little company.

They will be serving free teas and coffees, sandwiches and mince pies from noon to 3pm.

All Mike Lowe and Simon Dugmore ask is that people, who are genuinely on their own, pop in and register their name so that transport on the day can be organised for them.

Mike told the Press where the idea came from.

“We have been here for four years now and we have got to know our elderly customers really well and several of them have lost their partners.

“Normally we go out for Christmas dinner as a family, but this year we will be at home and we won’t be having Christmas dinner until after 5pm so we thought it would be a nice idea to open up for a few hours to allow some of our customers, who are on their own, to come down.”

Mike continued: “A great deal of our customers are of the older generation and recently we received some news about one of them who had lost her husband.

“It struck a wee chord with us all, and after a quick chat, we decided that we would open for a few hours for our customers and anyone of any age who is genuinely on their own on Christmas Day.

“It will only be from noon until 3pm but any time spent in company on what could be a lonely day is time well spent.”

Mike said only a few people have registered so far and he believes it is because many might feel embarrassed.

“We think many might not have got in touch with us because they feel embarrassed and they don’t want anyone to put themselves out, but I would say to them please don’t feel embarrassed and don’t feel that you are putting us out because we will be here anyway.

“We have had a massive response from people wanting to volunteer as drivers so if anyone would like to come just pop in and let us know so we can arrange free transport.”