Kirkcaldy businesses continue to rally round Fife Deaf Club renovation efforts

Dulux Decorator Centre based in Forth Avenue Industrial Estate have helped Fife Deaf Club after the charity appealed for support to tackle its dilapidated base. The retailer has provided the charity with £250 worth of paint as well as free pre-mixed paint returned by customers.

In recent weeks, Fife Deaf Club has received help from Sean Brown Plumbing and Heating Ltd stepping up to help the club’s aid with several plumbing problems, as well as an offer of support from Fife Council’s Community Payback Team that will help with jobs such as painting and decorating.

David Torrance, Kirkcaldy MSP, recently issued a rallying call to raise support for the charity. He said that the latest donation from Dulux showed the continued community spirit in the Lang Toun. However, he highlighted the need for more support for the charity.

From left to right, David Torrance MSP, Dulux Decorator Centre manager Bill Stott, Fife Deaf Club chairman William Dolan, Fife Deaf Club assistant treasurer Ally Dean, and Fife Deaf Club treasurer Bill Darroch. (Pic: Submitted)

Mr Torrance said: “Dulux has been in Kirkcaldy for quite some time and has assisted several community projects already. But now with the company offering to help support Fife Deaf Club’s quest to revitalise its new home is a true show of community spirit and a testament to the company’s community-based ethos.

“The support the club has received is fantastic, but its new premises are still a long way from being fully rejuvenated so I want to reiterate my appeal for help – we need businesses, tradespeople, and volunteer groups to come forward. I can’t thank Bill Stott and Dulux enough for coming forward to help the Fife Deaf Club in its time of need.”

Bill Stott, Dulux Decorator Centre store manager, said: “Myself and Dulux are more than happy to support local community projects and charities with any initiatives that they may be undertaking. I’m born and bred in Kirkcaldy and through my work here at Dulux can help to support these groups - that’s what it’s all about.”

