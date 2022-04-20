Sean Brown, who owns Sean Brown Plumbing and Heating in the town, will start the Beyond the Ultimate Highland Ultra Marathon today in an epic effort to help those less fortunate than himself.

The Highland Ultra takes place in the Knoydart Peninsula in Scotland’s rugged West Highlands and is only reachable by sea or on foot via a challenging hike over the ‘rough bounds’ – a notorious strip of mountainous terrain that Sean will have to conquer during the race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Brown from Kirkcaldy who is competing in an Ultra Marathon.

No stranger to challenging marathons, Sean is running to raise funds for mental health charity, SAMH, and children’s cancer charity, LoveOliver.

He said: “The Highland Ultra is a three day self sufficient event which means that I’ll have to carry all of my gear and food with me on the gruelling run.

"I’ve been in training for quite some time, but this is a seriously hard race. Not only do you have to contend with the rugged terrain but you also have to ascend mountains and munros."

Sean will face a gruelling race of over 125km split over three days.

Sean said he wanted to help SAMH and LoveOliver as they are charities that he holds close to his heart.

"SAMH supported me with my mental health when I was struggling slightly throughout the pandemic, and LoveOliver helped my colleague’s family who’s wee boy is fighting cancer,” he said.

"Coming out of COVID a lot of people are needing support, and these two charities do amazing work to help others so I want to give something back."

Sean added that he uses his running as therapy, and when he competes he is able to push himself to the limit knowing that he is helping others.

"When I’m running I go to another place in my head, it can be a journey of self discovery that will show you what you are made of.

"I really push myself to the limit knowing that I don’t want to fail as I’m helping to raise cash for these great charities and it is helping others who are less fortunate than myself.”

if you would like to donate to Sean’s fundraisers, please visit: LoveOliver donation, or: SAMH donation.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.