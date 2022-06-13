Kirkcaldy butchers hosts successful launch party and fundraiser for Ukraine

Puddledub opened its first store in Kirkcaldy in March, and after a settling in period, hosted the hugely successful launch party last Thursday.

Owned and run by the Mitchell family, the butchers boasts locally sourced PGI Scotch Beef, lamb, charcuterie as well as its award-winning bacon and sausages, which is all made from pork from their farm just four miles away in Auchtertool.

The Mitchell family.

The restored 130 year old high street shop also stocks locally grown fruit and vegetables, as well as other handcrafted artisan products for customers to enjoy.

As well as providing the highest quality meat, Puddledub also prides itself on the amazing work it does to help others.

Pete Mitchell, owner, said: “Our launch party and Ukraine fundraiser was very successful with over £1000 raised to help Ukrainian families.

"Puddledub has been a food producer in Fife for three generations and we are proud to bring a butchers to Kirkcaldy High Street for the first time in three decades.

“It was a massive undertaking restoring the new store back to its former glory, but now that we’re open the results are great."

Pete said that the launch party wowed guests with live music as well as guest speakers ranging from bee keepers to barbecue masters who all spoke highlighting the benefits of local produce.

"We want to promote the benefits of locally sourced, sustainable, and fresh food,” he said. “I grew up on the farm and I’m really proud of what my family has achieved over the years.

“At Puddledub we are very passionate about fresh local food – and you can’t get any fresher as our farm is only four miles down the road!

"It’s great being on Kirkcaldy High Street, and as we see a lot more businesses returning the footfall has really increased.”