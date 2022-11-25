Coastal Cove only opened its door at 63 High Street in June, but spiralling inflation and energy bills have forced the owners to call time.

The cafe, which occupies the corner site known to many as the former Lawley’s china shop, will serve its coffee and cakes on Sunday (November 27).

On its Facebook page, it said: “I is with great sadness that I close my lovely coffee shop after such a short period of trading. The increase in inflation/energy costs has made it impossible to continue and I fear things will only worsen as the recession deepens. Its been a harsh reality indeed.

Coastal Cove in High Street, Kirkcaldy

“On a positive note I've met some fantastic people along the way not to mention my four legged customers. Your dogs have been such a treat and one of the best bits of my experience. I shall miss them.

“We officially close the doors on Sunday the 27th so pop down one last time and raise a coffee cup to what could have been.

