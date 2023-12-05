A Kirkcaldy cafe said it feels “right” to open its doors for those looking for company and refreshments this Christmas Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cupcake Coffee Box, based on the High Street, first opened its doors on Christmas Day before the Covid pandemic. After restrictions forced closure in 2020 and 2021, the doors were opened once more in 2022, and that will happen again this year.

Brandon Lowe, who took over the coffee shop from his parents in April, said continuing the tradition feels like the “right thing to do”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “My dad started it and it’s part of our Christmas routine now. I meet family down at the coffee shop, I’ve got customers I see every day who are like family. It’s just how we start our Christmas Day - it’s making sure everyone has someone on Christmas Day.”

Brandon Lowe said opening the cafe on Christmas Day felt like the right thing to do (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Brandon said the cafe usually gets a good turnout, but is unsure how the recent cost of living crisis will affect numbers this year. However, what’s most important is providing a space for those who may be alone at the festive period

He explained: “It’s mostly people who want to come down and see everyone who might be lonely. We’re a community coffee shop with loads of elderly customers who come in every day and it doesn’t feel right to close for one day and exclude them when we’re a friendly face for them.”