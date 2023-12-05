Kirkcaldy cafe to offer welcoming space this Christmas Day
Cupcake Coffee Box, based on the High Street, first opened its doors on Christmas Day before the Covid pandemic. After restrictions forced closure in 2020 and 2021, the doors were opened once more in 2022, and that will happen again this year.
Brandon Lowe, who took over the coffee shop from his parents in April, said continuing the tradition feels like the “right thing to do”.
He said: “My dad started it and it’s part of our Christmas routine now. I meet family down at the coffee shop, I’ve got customers I see every day who are like family. It’s just how we start our Christmas Day - it’s making sure everyone has someone on Christmas Day.”
Brandon said the cafe usually gets a good turnout, but is unsure how the recent cost of living crisis will affect numbers this year. However, what’s most important is providing a space for those who may be alone at the festive period
He explained: “It’s mostly people who want to come down and see everyone who might be lonely. We’re a community coffee shop with loads of elderly customers who come in every day and it doesn’t feel right to close for one day and exclude them when we’re a friendly face for them.”
The coffee shop will open between 11.00am until 2.00pm. Coffee, cakes and food will be on offer, with a buffet provided by Ore-bank Cafe. When the cafe closes, any leftover food will then be donated to the Linton Lane Centre.