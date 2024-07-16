Kirkcaldy care home pledge on residents’ health & wellbeing after ‘disappointing’ report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Kirkcaldy care home has pledged to carry out changes to improve the health and wellbeing of its residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abbotsford Care, which runs Raith Manor, based just off Oriel Road close to the train station, was given a timescale to make the changes after a visit last month from the Care Inspectorate. It has until September 2 to make a number of improvements on how it handles distressed residents.

The home has spent most of this year recovering from a fire in November which saw 60 residents evacuated. The blaze broke out in a second floor bathroom, and the last of the residents only returned in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbotsford Care said the report didn’t “accurately reflect the extraordinary efforts and dedication of our staff” in what it described as “a difficult period” - but that it was “wholeheartedly committed” to addressing the areas identified for improvement.

Fire crews at the care home after a blaze last November (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The Care Inspectorate’s report said feedback from staff and care records showed some residents in the top floor unit “experienced stress and distress regularly” and criticised how records were kept. It said: “We could not be confident that staff were aware of strategies to reduce or manage stress and distress. Records of stress and distress were not kept reliably or consistently, which could delay referrals to the appropriate health professionals or the timely administration of medication.”

Improvements required include creating personal plans for residents facing stress or distress, and identifying known triggers. The use of “as required” medications for stress should also be a last resort.

The Care Inspectorate noted the “significant disruption” in the aftermath of the fire and the challenges staff faced with residents living elsewhere while the damage was repaired. Giving an overall “adequate” rating it also found a commitment to day to day activity - from arts and crafts to community trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report was described as “disappointing” by the family-run business.

A spokesperson said: “The fire was a challenging time for our residents, their families, and our dedicated staff. However, the resilience and strength demonstrated by everyone involved have been truly remarkable.”It added: “We acknowledge that the feedback received suggests that our service is in a process of transition, where our strengths outweigh our weaknesses. We are wholeheartedly committed to addressing the areas for improvement identified in the inspection and confident that we will improve and enhance outcomes for our residents.”