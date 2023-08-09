News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy care home raises funds with summer fete

A care home has raised more than £400 in funds following its summer fete held recently.
By Callum McCormack
Published 9th Aug 2023, 08:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 08:36 BST

Methven House Care home raised £425.70 funds through donations and table sales.

Chloe Newton, activities coordinator at the home, said: “Residents enjoyed themselves and their relatives enjoyed themselves. One lady said that the atmosphere was really nice”.

Residents and relatives were treated to a range of exciting things to do including hook a duck, free face painting, henna, cake sale, craft fayre, selfie station, entertainment from Tam the Hat, car boot sale and more. Also on hand to provide entertainment was the fire service which made an appearance with their fire engine.

The care home thanked those that were involved. It said: “Thank you so much to everyone who made donations, everyone who attended, everyone who had craft stalls, everyone who volunteered their time to help and the local fire service … basically everyone who made the whole day possible!”

