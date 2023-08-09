Methven House Care home raised £425.70 funds through donations and table sales.

Chloe Newton, activities coordinator at the home, said: “Residents enjoyed themselves and their relatives enjoyed themselves. One lady said that the atmosphere was really nice”.

Residents and relatives were treated to a range of exciting things to do including hook a duck, free face painting, henna, cake sale, craft fayre, selfie station, entertainment from Tam the Hat, car boot sale and more. Also on hand to provide entertainment was the fire service which made an appearance with their fire engine.