Kirkcaldy care home worker retires

Staff and residents have said a fond farewell to Kirkcaldy care home assistant Rosemary Walker who retired last week after 20 years service.

Rosemary started working within Elizabeth House in September 1999 and she has an exemplary service record. She was well liked and respected by all those who knew her.

Rosemary (70) (pictured left with manager Sam Boyd and longest resident Isobel Johnston) received gifts and flowers from residents, staff and the company.