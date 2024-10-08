Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kirkcaldy care home has celebrated birthdays for three remarkable centenarians.

Ostlers House Care Home hosted a 1920s themed party for the trio which was attended by civic heads who passed on their congratulations.

Janet Campbell, known as Jenny, was 101, while Sophia Holmes and Isabella Masson both turned 100. Councillors David Ross and James Leslie and Colonel Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, presented flowers to the remarkable trio on their special day.

Jenny lived and worked in Kirkcaldy for most of her life. She was born in East Weymss and moved to the Boreland when she was four years old. Her parents owned Ness the shoe shop in the Gallatown and the family were prominent members of Gallatown Kirk.

Sophia Holmes,Jenny Cambell and Isabella Masson with Cllrs Ross and Leslie, and Colonel Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant,

When she left school at 14, Jenny worked in Beverages the Drapers in the High Street and signed up to join the WRENS where she served as a leading WREN during the war. She was posted to Ceylon where she served as a Chief Petty Officer. Friends from the WRENS association still visit her and Jenny loves being part of the that family.

After returning from Ceylon she married Louis - the boy next door. They had written to each other during the war years as he was based in India with the RAF. They married and lived in Kirkcaldy for over 60 years.

Jenny returned to work once her children were older and she was manager of RS McColl’s in the High Street for many years. Latterly she worked in H. Samuel the jewellers before retiring. She continued to be involved in many clubs and organisations including the Townswomen's Guild, Speakers Club, St Johns Choir, Bowling Club, Walking Group and Tai Chi Classes. Jenny also learned to play the guitar in her later years to everyone’s amazement!

After Louis died in 2007, Jenny moved to a supported apartment in Sandfordgate in Nicol Street where she made many new friends and developed her interest in cards, dominoes and indoor bowls. She enjoyed regular coffee mornings with the other residents and joined the local church across the road from her apartment.

She insists her interests kept her young and puts her long healthy life down to being independent, socialising with others, lots and lots of sugar in her tea, sultana and cream cakes, being interested in life and people and learning new things.

Jenny still loves to go to theatre and regularly goes to performances with her daughter and her friends.

Isabella Masson - known as Isa - was born in Kirkcaldy and lived with her father Thomas, mother Isabella and sister Elizabeth. They lived in the Gallatown area, and Isa went to Gallatown school and Sinclairtown and Viewforth High Schools. She then worked in the carpet factory which after only a few months, due to the start of the war, was turned into an airfield factory in which she was responsible for making repairs for aircrafts wings. When the war ended, the factory constructed prefab housing. Isa also worked in a shop before retiring in her 60s.

Isa met her husband Alan while working in the airfield factory with Alan coming from Glasgow to look at aircraft parts, before being transferred to Kirkcaldy. They married in 1945 and had a son in 1947. They stayed at Isa's mothers house, and then moved into their own prefab in 1950 at Gourdon, near Stoneheaven.

Isa and Alan had a caravan and enjoyed holidays all over the UK, particularly to York.

Sophia Holmes, known as Cis, was born in Kirkcaldy and brought up on Pottery Street. She was one of five siblings to Agnes and Archie.

Cis married her husband Samual when she was 23 and they brought up three sons Alan, Ian and Eric. Alan sadly passed away.

They lived in Leven until 1956 but moved back to Kirkcaldy where Cis’s husband worked for the police as a detective in the Kirkcaldy area. They moved around the Lang Toun, staying in Wilson Avenue, Veronica Crescent, St Kilda Crescent and Kilspindie Crescent before settling at Ravenscraig flats.

Before starting a family, Cis worked at Blyth’s factory making linen although after having three boys decided to stay at home with her children. Later Cis and her husband enjoyed holidays to Bulgaria, Spain and Russia. Cis has six grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.