Kirkcaldy care home’s afternoon tea with community to mark Meals On Wheels week

Residents at a Kirkcaldy care home have been welcoming their local community to join them for afternoon tea.

The doors were open at the HC-One’s Chapel Level home for ‘Friday Friends’ day held as part of Meals on Wheels Week which ran last week.

Relatives and residents attended the afternoon tea event and had a lovely time chatting among each other while enjoying some delicious bites, including sausage rolls, sandwiches, cupcakes, brownies, and chocolate eclairs, as well as an endless supply of tea and coffee.

Relative Jean Dewer, whose husband Robert lives at Chapel Level, said: “It was an absolutely lovely afternoon, we introduced ourselves to the other family that was there. The food was lovely and loved the little copper teapot. Robert had five little cakes and sandwiches, so he loved it.”