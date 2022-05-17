Scores of people and families went along to join the fun.

The new hub will serve as an information centre that will let locals and visitors to the town know all about the services that Nourish offers.

Open every day from 11:00am – 4:00pm, excluding Sundays and Mondays, the hub will also offer a signposting service to families who do not know where to turn for support.

Nourish has opened the new hub to help support even more families in the area.

Families who attended the opening event were treated to live music, games and activities, as well as a visit from Bubble and Buttercup, Nourish’s mascots.

Lynne Scott, chief executive, said: “The opening of our community hub was a fantastic day, with everyone smiling and having fun.

"Mercat manager, Russ, welcomed us, and our mascots Bubble and Buttercup were out and about meeting people – we were also thrilled to welcome Harry from Unheard Of along. He gave us a fantastic performance before cutting the ribbon and officially open the hub.

“Our community hub is a new venture for us, and provides an opportunity for us to play an even bigger role in our community where we are most needed!"

Lynne said that the hub will serve multiple purposes by helping families with support, as well as providing a safe comfortable space right in the town centre.

“We have a space for people to come in and relax, and enjoy some crafting activities, or even just a blether,” she said.

“Our children’s corner is also available during our opening hours, for families to pop in and have a wee break, we know how important spaces like these are for families, especially for those who have children with additional support needs, and how challenging shopping can be – the space is open to all families, and we want them to feel welcome popping in.”

She added: “Our central information point will play a vital part of our community hub as families regularly tell us they find it difficult to find information about services available in our community.

“Due to COVID-19, there is a shortage of information available that isn’t online, and we hope to change that.”