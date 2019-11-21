Kirkcaldy charity gets cash boost for festive appeal

Two fundraisers from Leven have raised a whopping £1805 for The Cottage Family Centre’s Christmas Appeal in Kirkcaldy.

Nicola Gove and Gillian Moffat raised the cash after raffling off prizes on Facebook.

Starting only four weeks ago, Nicola decided to buy a £25 New Look voucher to raffle for a good cause.

Nicola said: “I had the idea when I was driving, so I went to New Look and bought a voucher.

“I made a private page on Facebook and raffled 15 numbers for £2 each, when the raffle was over I had made £5 profit.

“I was over the moon that I had made £5, I made it public on my own Facebook and asked if any businesses wanted to donate prizes to be raffled for charity.

You may also be interested in:

A92 crash driver fights for life in hospital

Man broke victim’s skull in hammer attack

Glenrothes postie in life saving drama

“All these businesses started donating prizes, so I started raffling them all off.”

The raffles became so popular that Nicola had to recruit her friend Gillian to help.

Gillian said: “It just got bigger and bigger, more people were joining the raffle group, that’s when I got involved.

“We have only been doing the raffles for four weeks, it just went nuts.”

The centre is a hive of activity in the run up to Christmas, with volunteers from Lloyds Banking Group painting the main hall.

Allison Wardlaw, Lloyds teams responsible business champion said: “Every year members of staff are given a paid day off, to spend volunteering in the community.

“This year we chose The Cottage as we wanted to make a difference to a charity that make such a massive difference in the community.

“We have all been really impressed and touched by the work that Pauline and her team do, and were so glad to help.”

If you would like to donate to the Christmas Appeal, contact the Cottage Centre on 01592 269489.