Kirkcaldy charity Home-Start's first employee celebrates 30 years service
Eleanor Thomson passed the major milestone in February having been Home-Start Kirkcaldy’s first employee back in 1994.
She started with the charity as a co-ordinator during its burgeoning years when it first moved into premises in the Lang Toun. Eleanor said that it has changed over the years as has her role with the organisation.
She explained: “Back then it was only in east Kirkcaldy – it was only a few streets in the east of the town, around the Gallatown area. Over the years we’ve employed more staff and I’ve become a senior co-ordinator working in Burntisland and Cardenden as well as all of Kirkcaldy. It has developed gradually over the years.”
Eleanor said that there have been many highlights over her three decades, but she said its longevity is one of the key highlights.
She explained: “I think mainly that we’re still here. The financial climate has been really difficult in recent years when it comes to funding. We’ve always been funded by Fife Council so it’s amazing that there’s still funding there.
“The fact that we’re still here, but also that we’re so well thought of. We have really good links with other agencies such as the Cottage that we work with and all the social work, schools and nurseries in the area.”
Eleanor said that one of the key drivers of the charity’s success has been its volunteers.
She explained: “They make the project successful and I think people still wanting to come and be part of that and help others in their communities is a real highlight – that makes it what it is.”
And Eleanor is keen to encourage more people to donate their time to its projects.
She said: “Anybody who is interested should get in touch because we're always looking for volunteers for a home visit and also trustees for our board. Often people come to us and say they have thought about it over the years’ – I want to say, if you have then get in touch or come in for a chat.”