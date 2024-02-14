Kirkcaldy charity Home-Start's first employee celebrates 30 years service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eleanor Thomson passed the major milestone in February having been Home-Start Kirkcaldy’s first employee back in 1994.

She started with the charity as a co-ordinator during its burgeoning years when it first moved into premises in the Lang Toun. Eleanor said that it has changed over the years as has her role with the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She explained: “Back then it was only in east Kirkcaldy – it was only a few streets in the east of the town, around the Gallatown area. Over the years we’ve employed more staff and I’ve become a senior co-ordinator working in Burntisland and Cardenden as well as all of Kirkcaldy. It has developed gradually over the years.”

Eleanor Thomson celebrated 30 years with Home-Start Kirkcaldy(Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Eleanor said that there have been many highlights over her three decades, but she said its longevity is one of the key highlights.

She explained: “I think mainly that we’re still here. The financial climate has been really difficult in recent years when it comes to funding. We’ve always been funded by Fife Council so it’s amazing that there’s still funding there.

“The fact that we’re still here, but also that we’re so well thought of. We have really good links with other agencies such as the Cottage that we work with and all the social work, schools and nurseries in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor said that one of the key drivers of the charity’s success has been its volunteers.

She explained: “They make the project successful and I think people still wanting to come and be part of that and help others in their communities is a real highlight – that makes it what it is.”

And Eleanor is keen to encourage more people to donate their time to its projects.