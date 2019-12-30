Kirkcaldy charity Nourish helps struggling families over Christmas

Kirkcaldy charity Nourish has helped to give families with additional needs a Christmas to remember.

Nourish, a family support centre for people with additional needs,have teamed up with local businesses and Fife Council to help tackle poverty by providing some of the most vulnerable families with gifts and food this festive period.

Lynne Scott, Nourish centre manager said: “Over the past year we have heard more and more from the families we support how much they are struggling financially.

“In the lead up to Christmas, it was clear to us how difficult some of our families were finding things.

“We ran an appeal for help and people and businesses in our local community kindly donated gifts and food to help these families in their time of need.

Lynne goes on to commend everyone that has supported Nourish with its appeal,

She said: “We have been lucky enough to have been charity partners with the Kirkcaldy High Street branch of the TSB for two years now and the support Yvonne, Sandra and the team have given us has been fantastic.

“We cant thank them enough for their support, to date they have raised £3314.84 for us.

“Also, thanks to funding from Fife Council we were able to really help people this year.

“I know the support and donations that we received has made a huge impact on families we support, and If anyone wants to know what community means, this is it.