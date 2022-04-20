The empty unit, which Nourish is currently revamping, will serve as an information centre that will let the locals and visitors to the town know all about the services that it offers.

As well as its own services, the new hub will also offer a signposting service to families who do not know where to turn for support.

Lynne Scott at the new Nourish Hub in The Mercat Centre.

The space will also be used for arts and craft projects, fundraising events, and will also have a charity shop corner where visitors can do a spot of shopping.

Lynne Scott, Nourish chief executive, said: “Whilst looking for additional storage space for Nourish we had seen that an ideal unit had become available in the Mercat Shopping Centre.

"After some deliberation we decided that it would be the perfect space in a busy location enabling Nourish to be more visible to people who had not heard about us and the services we offer to people and families with additional needs.

"The new hub has enough space in it for us to host some of our services that are less known to people, and will also serve as a base to launch our fundraising efforts from.”

Lynne said that the Mercat management was supporting the charity with the move and that, from its humble beginnings at Glebe Park Neighbourhood Centre, Nourish is moving forward in leaps and bounds.

"The Mercat has been absolutely wonderful in supporting our move into the centre,” she said.

“From where we began in Glebe Park to moving into our new headquarters in Mitchelston Industrial Estate and now a new hub on the High Street, Nourish is fast on track to being Fife’s premier additional needs charity.

"We will be able to raise our profile much easier, receive more community engagement, and hold more community fundraisers in the Mercat."

Lynne added: “We’re very excited with the new hub, and it’ll allow us to reach out to people who don’t know about the services that we can provide and the support that they can receive.”

