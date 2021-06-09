The charity was due to re-open last month, but chose to remain closed in order to protect vulnerable families from the COVID Indian variant that was present in Kirkcaldy.

Lynne Scott, chief executive, said: “We have been excited to open our doors again and we have loved welcoming back our members.

“COVID has had an impact on everyone and on all organisations, but for our members it really has been horrendous.

Nourish re-opens: Bonnie Sneddon who was in the centre for a visit with her mum Alana-Jane last week.

"Many of the families we support have children with complex health conditions who are at high risk, and other families have children with conditions such as autism who are struggling to process not being able to see family and friends.

“Having a child at high risk from COVID is worrying and stressful, and this has had a huge impact on parents and carers mental health.”

Lynne said that many families who use Nourish’s vital service are living with a sense of fear and guilt as parents have been vaccinated – but their children have not due to their age.

"There is a huge sense of guilt amongst parents and carers who have had their second vaccine, but their children who are at a higher risk have still not received that same level of protection because of their age,” she said.

“Imagine having to send your child to school and into the community, knowing COVID-19 still poses a risk and your child has no protection against that, then hearing that school after school is reporting increased cases – it’s so frightening!

“This is why we took the decision to open back up so carefully and we also delayed opening our groups again to help keep people safe – we have so many members with vulnerable health issues and that always has to come first.

“Last week we opened and what a great time we have had, we have lots of things in place to keep everyone safe.

"Feedback from our families has been great, and the families who have managed to come along so far have thoroughly enjoyed being able to relax with a cuppa and chat with other families in similar circumstances.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.nourishsupportcentre.com/

