Kirkcaldy charity’s Christmas appeal off to a flying start

The Cottage Family Centre is off to a flying start with its Christmas Appeal, raising over a third of their target of £32,000 in just one week.

Even with such a promising start, Langtonians are being urged not to take their foot off the gas, and keep the donations coming, as the numbers of families needing support this year is set to increase.

Pauline Buchan, centre manager (pictured), has praised the generosity of everyone that has donated, but says there is still a long way to go.

She said: “Last year we had 1077 referrals to our appeal, but this year we are predicting around 1300 referrals.”

Donations of clothes and toys have been flooding in from companies and individuals from all over Kirkcaldy.

Pauline added: “What we really need is cash donations, all the money that gets donated is spent on food and heat for people.

“We can only predict the amount of referrals that we will get this year, but the truth is that a lot of people were switched to Universal Credit last year, so the number of people needing help could be a lot higher.”

If you would like to donate to the Christmas Appeal you can contact the Cottage Centre on 01592 269489.