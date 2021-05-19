The charity was due to re-open this week for families.

It has since made the decision to remain closed after consulting with its board.

It agreed that it should put the safety of its users, some whom are extremely vulnerable, first and foremost.

Lynne Scott. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Lynne Scott, Nourish manager, said: “Government guidelines state that we could be open, but as a lot of the people who come to us are vulnerable we have decided to hold off opening our doors.

"When we first heard about the Indian Variant we consulted the board and all agreed to remain shut for a further two weeks to protect our families.

"We are extremely disappointed, but we have to consider the safety of our families.”

"After talking to the families who use Nourish, we have found out that a lot of them are anxious and frightened at the prospect of a new variant in Kirkcaldy.”

Lynne adds that the decision was the right one to make as many of members have not yet received their vaccine.

"A lot of our younger members have not been vaccinated yet,” she added. “If children were to be vaccinated, more of our families would feel more comfortable coming out of lockdown.

"It’s such a shame as we were really looking forward to opening up and resuming sessions again – during lockdown we have had several new families join us that we have yet to meet face-to-face.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.nourishsupportcentre.com/

