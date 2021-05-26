Kirkcaldy charity unveils new mural to celebrate community ownership

As part of the Urban Journeys project with Community Land Scotland, Greener Kirkcaldy has a stunning new mural thanks to artists Hazel Terry and Catherine Lindow sharing their story of community ownership and the impact it has had on locals in the town.

Greener Kirkcaldy purchased their community building at East Fergus Place with funding from the Scottish Land Fund in 2017 and refurbished it with the help of a grant from the Big Lottery Fund’s Community Assets programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist Catherine Lindow painting the mural.

The building, which houses the Lang Spoon Community Kitchens, as well as offices and an events space, to the public in April 2019, something that Suzy Goodsir, Greener Kirkcaldy chief executive, feels is a big achievement: “When one of our volunteer board members first suggested that we could buy land it felt radical, daunting and exciting. That was in 2013…we took ownership of our town centre property in February 2017. It has been a rollercoaster ride of learning, partnership development and the gradual realisation that we could actually do this.”

Hazel Terry and Catherine Lindow were the artists behind the artwork now on display in the building.

Suzy continued: “When one of our volunteer board members first suggested that WE could buy land it felt radical, daunting and exciting. That was in 2013…we took ownership of our town centre property in February 2017. It has been a rollercoaster ride of learning and partnership development.

The finished mural at Greener Kirkcaldy's building in East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy.

“We interviewed over forty people connected with Greener Kirkcaldy. We wanted to find out how the building and its functions affected the work of staff, volunteers and the public – about how they perceived community ownership and how the day-to-day work of the organisation dovetailed with its vision.

“After starting off their interviews in person, when the lockdown was reinforced at the end of 2020 they continued their work over Zoom, capturing quotes and ideas to put into the finished mural.

"They found out in the process is that; “the real force that drives Greener Kirkcaldy is the people”.

You can view the mural by visiting Greener Kirkcaldy at 8 East Fergus Place or head to the Greener Kirkcaldy website to learn more about the project and view the digital version that brings the mural to life through GIFs and videos at: Greener Kirkcaldy mural

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.