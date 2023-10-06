Kirkcaldy charity which launched park golf host its first tournament
Dunnikier Park Community Golf held its first tournament on Thursday after inviting 30 pupils from five primary schools around the Lang Toun to take part. They
competed against each other at Fife Golf Trust’s 2019 course, and it was the team from Dunnikier Primary which came away as winners of the first inter-school trophy.
Martin Christie, chairman of Dunnikier Park Gold Club, said the event down a treat with the young participants.
He said: “Over the last year, we’ve developed strong partnerships working with local primary schools with support from Active Schools Fife, and the Our Minds Matter Small Grants Fund. The pupils have loved it, evidenced by the large numbers attending and the many thank you letters and cards we received.’’
The tournament was staged after a successful event earlier this year saw 250 pupils from six local primary schools take part in the club’s inclusive eight-week Park Golf induction programme and festival event.
Martin added: ‘‘The competition was all about celebrating progress and encouraging success, and we are delighted at the way it went.’’
Park Golf has been gaining in popularity in Scotland since being introduced by Dunnikier in 2021. The sport is widely played in countries like Japan and the one-club game is designed to encourage people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the fun, physical and mental benefits of playing golf. Dunnikier Park Community Golf has been instrumental in promoting the sport within the local and wider area.