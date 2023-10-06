Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunnikier Park Community Golf held its first tournament on Thursday after inviting 30 pupils from five primary schools around the Lang Toun to take part. They

competed against each other at Fife Golf Trust’s 2019 course, and it was the team from Dunnikier Primary which came away as winners of the first inter-school trophy.

Martin Christie, chairman of Dunnikier Park Gold Club, said the event down a treat with the young participants.

Dunnikier Primary School team with teacher Sean Branley proudly displaying the Inter-school Park Golf Trophy (Pic: Submitted)

He said: “Over the last year, we’ve developed strong partnerships working with local primary schools with support from Active Schools Fife, and the Our Minds Matter Small Grants Fund. The pupils have loved it, evidenced by the large numbers attending and the many thank you letters and cards we received.’’

The tournament was staged after a successful event earlier this year saw 250 pupils from six local primary schools take part in the club’s inclusive eight-week Park Golf induction programme and festival event.

Martin added: ‘‘The competition was all about celebrating progress and encouraging success, and we are delighted at the way it went.’’

