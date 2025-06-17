Kirkcaldy charity’s appeal to help it unlock match funding for summer events

A Kirkcaldy charity is bidding to raise £2000 in just one week - with your help.

Home-Start Kirkcaldy will put the funds towards its summer programme of events for local families during the school Holidays.

It is taking part in the Big Give Small Charity Week Campaign when all donations will be matched by the initiative. It is the first time Home Start has been part of the national campaign, and it hopes local folk will rally round to help it raise £1000 to unlock another £1000 in match funding.

The charity has been part of the town since 1994. It offers a unique service for families by recruiting and training volunteers to support parents with young children at home. They visit a family once a week to help them deal with whatever life throws at them.

It also supports parents as they learn to cope, improve their confidence and build better lives for their children, and runs a weekly family group, Bookbug for Babies and organises trips and outings.

Mary Cormack, co-ordinator, said: “We hope everyone will give generously to help us reach our target and enable us to run an amazing summer programme.”

The extended school holiday period can be difficult as many groups and activities run term time-only, leading to isolation. Often children rarely get out of their town and experience new things. On low limited incomes it can be difficult to find the money for entry fees or even transport to places of interest.

Home Start’s summer programme will allow it to run a bus trip and put on fun days in local parks for the families it supports, giving lots of opportunities to have fun and make memories together as a family.

How can you get involved:

> Visit BigGive.org and make a donation from Monday 23rd June 2025. The campaign will close on June 30

> Set a reminder and add Home Start’s campaign page to it so you remember not to miss your

Big Give is a registered charity that runs match funded campaigns for charities and special causes at key moments across the year. By connecting charities to match funders it helps them double their donations. It has raised more than £350m for charities to date.