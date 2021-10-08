Kirkcaldy charity's founder honoured at Scottish Parliament as a local hero

The founder of children’s cancer charity, LoveOliver, was honoured at the Scottish Parliament last weekend for her tireless efforts to make a positive difference to the lives of many youngsters.

By Darren Gibb
Friday, 8th October 2021, 5:00 am

Jennifer Gill, who established and leads the local charity, attended the official opening with Jenny Gilruth MSP, after being nominated as Mid Fife and Glenrothes’ local hero.

Jennifer said: “It was a real privilege to be at the opening of the parliament.

Jennifer and Andy Gill with the First Minister and Jenny Gilruth.

“We really appreciate Jenny's ongoing support for LoveOliver and for giving us the opportunity to represent the charity in Parliament.”

“The real heroes are on the other side of Edinburgh and across the country on the kids’ oncology wards, and many more safely in our hearts. They are the ones who inspire and motivate us to do the work we do.

Jenny Gilruth MSP said: “Jennifer’s work is truly inspirational. The local charity is dedicated to providing practical support and financial assistance to all families in Scotland facing a childhood cancer diagnosis.”

