Kirkcaldy charity’s £19,000 boost after festive fundraiser lit up headquarters

A charity which lit up its Kirkcaldy headquarters with stars over the festive period has raised £19,000.

The fundraiser was launched by LinkLiving which is based at West Bridge Mill in the Lang Toun. It saw giant stars decorate the landmark building for its annual ‘Sponsor The Sparkle’ fundraiser.

Sarah Smith, chief executive, said: ”I am absolutely blown away by the generosity of businesses and individuals across Fife and beyond who raised just over £19,000. This is an incredible achievement particularly at a time when budgets are so tight for so many. This funding will help LinkLiving to continue to support people to positively transform their lives. “

