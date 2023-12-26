Kirkcaldy Christmas Cabin at Ingolstadt festive market strengthens towns’ links

Fife College has celebrated 60 years of Kirkcaldy’s twinning link with Ingolstadt with a student-led Christmas market stall in the German town.

In a festive culmination of the landmark anniversary of the civic link, the college showcased Scottish culture with a stall at the renowned Ingolstadt Christmas market. The initiative, representing a collaboration between Kirkcaldy-Ingolstadt Association (KIA) and Fife College, saw students Callum and Sophie make the 1300 km trip to manage the ‘Kirkcaldy Christmas Cabin’ which had a focus on Scottish food, drink, and tartan merchandise.

Sophie said: “It was a great opportunity, which I’ll never forget. I enjoyed meeting new people, not just from Germany but from other countries such as Poland, France, and Italy. I met a customer from Scotland, who moved to Germany a few years ago, who came to our stall to buy Irn Bru; not just once, but twice!"

Robert Main, Chair of Kirkcaldy-Ingolstadt Association, said: "I am delighted that Kirkcaldy was represented, once again, at the well-loved and highly regarded Ingolstadt Christkindlmarkt. The occasion was a fine ending to a year that celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Kirkcaldy -Ingolstadt twinning link. The Provost of Fife, again, delegated the invitation to participate and present the Kirkcaldy Christmas Cabin to the Kirkcaldy-Ingolstadt Association (KIA). Working in partnership with Fife College, the KIA enlisted the help of two of their students, Sophie and Callum, to staff the impressive Kirkcaldy Christmas stand that focussed on Scottish food and drink as well as merchandising of Scottish tartan.

The Kirkcaldy Christmas Cabin at Ingolstadt's famous Christmas market (Pic: Submitted)

“The development of this working partnership between KIA and Fife College will assist greatly in establishing a more formal link between Fife College and the Fachoberschule and Berufschule (Technical and Vocational College) Ingolstadt, and a student exchange programme.

“It’s an exciting opportunity that builds upon the Ingolstadt students’ placements in Kirkcaldy, with Kirkcaldy students being given a similar opportunity in Ingolstadt.”