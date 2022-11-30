Kirkcaldy Christmas lights: Casting a festive spot light on town centre

This year’s festive initiative – Kirkcaldy’s Christmas Spot Lights – shines a light on the town centre’s businesses and all that they have to offer both locals and visitors alike.

As well as the switching on of the High Street’s Christmas lights on Friday, there will also be plenty of other entertainment and activities happening in the town centre for people to enjoy – and an opportunity for some late night shopping for presents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun begins at 4pm on the High Street outside the Mercat Shopping Centre. Santa will be in his sleigh, there will be kids rides, Peachy Keen will be powering Christmas lights by pedal power and members of Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Choir will be singing some carols.

The Christmas lights on Kirkcaldy High Street will be switched on on Friday.

Those youngsters who took the opportunity to create their own lantern at workshops in the Mercat over recent weekends will be able to collect these from inside the shopping centre.

The focus of the events will turn to the pedestrianised area of the High Street near the bottom of Kirk Wynd at 4.30pm where Kirsty Strachan from the panto Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty II will do the honours of switching on the festive lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community radio station K107FM will be broadcasting live from the events between 3pm and 7pm.

Friday’s Spot Lights events have been organised by Love Oor Lang Toun in partnership with Fife Council and K107FM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other festivities will include a candy cane trail around local shops with prizes of a £100 Kirkcaldy Gift Card and £100 for their nominated charity in Kirkcaldy district as well as £5 gift cards and other spot prizes.

Following the switch on, the festive events continue in the town’s Merchants Quarter in the east end of the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses in the area will be staying open late as the host A Merry Merchants Christmas with a variety of family friendly fun planned.

Running from 4.30pm to 8pm there will be bike sleigh rides, face painting and hairbraiding, Christmas crafting for kids, a grown ups lucky dip, glitter up yer beards and the chance to meet Santa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Merchants House Cafe will be projecting ‘Home Alone’ on a large screen in their courtyard garden at 5pm.

Visitors can enjoy discounts in selected stores and there will be entertainment from K107FM, Billy Reekie and The Songbirds Choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Cepok, from Love Oor Lang Toun, said: “It will be a great event for the town centre and it will be good to see people coming along, and enjoying the festive cheer."

There are also some bargains to be had around the town centre over the coming weeks as the Kirkcaldy’s Festive Fiver initiative returns for 2022 following its success last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local businesses taking part will be offering special deals for just £5 during the promotion, which runs from December 2 until Christmas Eve.

Eighteen businesses are confirmed as taking part so far, but others are expected to be added in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad