Kirkcaldy Christmas lights to return despite end of Kirkcaldy4All

The Christmas lights on the High Street will return.

The group previously made the arrangements for the festive lighting and organised events, but since the Business Improvement District company came to an end in 2020, there have been questions over what would happen in future.

This week it was revealed that Fife Council will now organise the festive lights, and that there will also be a Christmas market organised by Love Oor Langtoun and Artisan Fridays.

There will also be a Festive Fiver event in December, where shoppers can pick up a bargain in the run-up to Christmas.

Elsewhere on the High Street, it is understood the Mercat Shopping Centre will be switching on their lights on November 27.

The festive sparkle has also been upgraded with another £4000 worth of lights, and it is hoped that the lights will be installed for the first week in December after stress testing on the fixtures has been completed.

Kirkcaldy Councillor Neil Crooks said: “For me Christmas is a time of hope, reflection and family.

“I hope this year the joint efforts of the town centre family reflects well on our local community bringing a bit of sparkle and joy into all our lives.”

A section of the High Street will be off-limits to cars with the arrival of the Christmas market, with plans in the works to make the section near the Cupcake coffee Box traffic-free on a permanent basis.

Cllr Crooks said that the plan comes after behavioural changes among High Street users during the pandemic.

He said: “The Christmas market will occupy the road space from Tolbooth Street to Kirk Wynd which our Area Committee plan to make a permanent traffic free zone.

"People are sitting out in big numbers nowadays enjoying their coffee and a chat and I think that’s going to stay with us post COVID.

“The Mercat are planning to light up Christmas in the mall and it’s refreshing to have new owners making a positive local impact.