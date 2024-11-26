Kirkcaldy Christmas lights: what’s happening and when for weekend switch-on

Kirkcaldy town centre’s Christmas lights will be switched on this weekend as the culmination of a day-long event featuring music, a parade - and Santa.

Saturday’s festive celebrations get underway from 10:00am, with the big switch on by the stars of Sleeping Beauty from the Adam Smith Theatre panto performing the honours.

The programme has been led by Love Oor Lang Toun (LOLT) which has worked with a number of organisations across the town to make it a day to remember, and the ‘Big Switch On’ is expected to bring lots of people into the town centre at the start of the Christmas countdown.

Ryan Strachan, development manager with LOLT, said: “Time and resources have been tight, but I wanted to try to create an event worthy of the town. Looking at what had been a success in previous years I was looking to build upon it. I am very proud of what has been achieved in a short space of time - there is so much good will in the town, and I want the High Street to thrive with this new level of enthusiasm.”

Kirkcaldy's Christmas countdown begins with a day of events in the town centre (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

It’s Ryan and LOLT’s first time at the helm of the traditional festive launch, and it has tapped into the support of organisations such as Nourish Support Centre, Fife College, On Fife, Adam Smith Theatre, Greener Kirkcaldy, community radio station K107, and NRG Dance Fife Sport and leisure.

The road between Whytescauseway and Kirk Wynd will be closed to vehicles all day, with local scouts acting as stewards for the during of the event, looking after the 3 access points - Whytescauseway, Kirk Wynd and Toolbooth Street.

And it is very much a community effort.

Nourish , Kirkcaldy Rotary Club and the Mercat Shopping Centre have taken on Santa's Parade and grotto, and a Christmas tree has been donated by On Cloud Pine. There will also be food vendors in the High Street, plus Cadonas Carnival featuring bumper cars and bungee trampolines as well as some family favourites.

Kirkcaldy's Christmas lights are switched on this weekend (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Greener Kirkcaldy’s smoothie bike will help to make refreshing festive fruit smoothies alongside Santa's Cargo Bike rides, showing off one of the many tools Santa has to get all those presents delivered on Christmas Eve. Kids and adults can climb aboard for short rides along the High Street.

The day will include a visit from On Fife’s mobile library, and Fife College’s exhibition van while NRG Dance will take over the stage all day as youngsters aged two to 15 will be performing throughout the day.

Added Ryan: “My plan was to incorporate and extend turning the Big Switch On into a full day event driving footfall to the High Street, a big piece of that is our carnival. Big rides and small at family friendly prices, and we have four food vendors with a variety of offerings complementing the High Street rather than competing.”

> The Big Switch On Timetable.

10.00am - 13.00pm Festive baking - Stollen and Xmas Treats with Greener Kirkcaldy. (sold out)

11.30am - Children supported by nourish, meet and greet with Santa.

12.00pm - Santa Parade by Rotary club starts, will travel along prom up Tollbooth Street along high street and stop outside Mercat Shopping Centre.

12.30pm- Santa leaves in sleigh to open his grotto in the Mercat Shopping Centre

12.45pm - Mercat Switch on

1.45pm- 3.45pm- Festive Film Screening - Happy Feet at Greener Kirkcaldy, East Fergus Place (sold out)

3.00pm - Santa's Grotto closes

3.30pm- K107 begin countdown to main event

4.00pm - The cast of Sleeping Beauty will be on stage to help this year’s competition winner turn on the lights.

> On the High Street all day

Cadonnas Carnival - Featuring Bumper cars, Freefall and Bungie Trampolines plus some family family favourites at family friendly prices

Greener Kirkcaldy plus Cosy Kingdom energy advice -

Greener Kirkcaldy Smoothie Bike - using pedal power kids and adults can make themselves a refreshing festive fruit smoothie to enjoy whilst enjoying the atmosphere at the Big Switch On.

Santa's Cargo Bike rides - some of Santa's not-so-little helpers will be along with their Christmas cargo bikes, showing off one of the many tools Santa has to get all those presents delivered on Christmas Eve. Kids and adults can climb aboard for short rides along the high street.

Mobile Library from On Fife

Fife College Exhibition Van

Fife Sport and Leisure

NRG Dance - Will taking over the stage all day children from 2 to 15 will be preforming multiple numbers throughout the

> Food Vendors

Fergies Kitchen - Vegan Street Food

Yellow Peppermill - Hotdogs

Wee Dutchie - Mini Pancakes

Hame Bakes - Seasonal traybakes