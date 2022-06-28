Kirkcaldy church adds defibrillator and offers training to locals to use it to save lives

A defibrillator has been added to a community in Kirkcaldy - and locals are being invited to learn how to use it to help save lives.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 8:45 am


Linktown Church has installed the machine for general use on the external wall of the church at the bottom of Nicol Street.

It has arranged with St John’s Ambulance to provide training sessions on Friday, July 8

between 2.00pm and 5.00 p.m., in the church hall.

Defibrillators like this one are in many Fife towns

A spokesman said: “It would obviously be of great benefit to the community if as many people as possible who use our buildings, along with folk who live or work in the area, know how to operate this life saving machine.”

People are invited to attend at a time that suits between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

Defibrillators have been placed in many Fife towns and villages, and they have helped to save lives after a cardiac arrest.

