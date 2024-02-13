Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hope Church, formerly Torbain Church, is joining the event on World Prayer Day on Friday, March 1 at 2:00pm - a global ecumenical movement led by Christian women who invite anyone to join them in prayer and action for peace and justice.

This year’s service has been prepared by the women of Palestine over a number of years but has taken on a terrible poignancy in the present suffering of the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, where more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, half of them children, and another 5000 children lie buried under the rubble of bombed houses.

All are welcome to take part and learn more from the insights of Palestinian women as to how to “bear with one another in love”. Refreshments will be available afterwards and a Fair Trade stall with Palestinian goods and crafts for sale as well as information on the work of Christian Aid for peace, justice and the relief of poverty.

The poster for the event bat the Hope Church in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)