Kirkcaldy church opens doors for prayer day led by women of Palestine
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hope Church, formerly Torbain Church, is joining the event on World Prayer Day on Friday, March 1 at 2:00pm - a global ecumenical movement led by Christian women who invite anyone to join them in prayer and action for peace and justice.
This year’s service has been prepared by the women of Palestine over a number of years but has taken on a terrible poignancy in the present suffering of the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, where more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, half of them children, and another 5000 children lie buried under the rubble of bombed houses.
All are welcome to take part and learn more from the insights of Palestinian women as to how to “bear with one another in love”. Refreshments will be available afterwards and a Fair Trade stall with Palestinian goods and crafts for sale as well as information on the work of Christian Aid for peace, justice and the relief of poverty.
World Day of Prayer is a global ecumenical movement led by Christian women who invite anyone to join them in prayer and action for peace and justice. From 1927, they have gathered to pray, with women from a different country each year preparing material for a service for reflection and for prayerful action, inspired by a theme developed by its committee. The study material is prepared by women, recognising the vulnerability of women and children in global conflicts and their key resilience.