Kirkcaldy cinema campaign: ‘Slow’ progress finding operator

Discussions are ongoing to bring a cinema to Kirkcaldy, although progress in attracting a new operator has been slow.

This is according to the new asset management company which took over the management of the Mercat Shopping Centre from LaSalle Investments at the start of this year.

With the demolition of the old swimming pool building at the waterfront now complete, the company revealer this week confirmed it is still in talks to put in a cinema, but can only do so if a firm comes on board to run it.

Thousands have already signed the Fife Free Press petition to bring a cinema to town. It is seen as one of the key components of the area’s regeneration.

A spokesman for AEW said: “Since taking over from LaSalle in January this year, work has continued on the demolition of the swimming pool. This was completed in March.

“Plans are continuing/progressing with the planning application for a cinema and discussions are ongoing with the local council.

“As the people of Kirkcaldy and the local council are no doubt aware, we are operating in a very challenging economic environment and progress in attracting a new cinema operator has been slower than originally anticipated.”

Kirkcaldy has been without a cinema since Odeon, which owned the ABC on the High Street, closed it down in 2000, not long after the Dunfermline multiplex opened.

Currently the Dunfermline Odeon is the only major cinema multiplex in Fife.