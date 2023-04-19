And if the Kings Live Lounge hits its total of £5000, the first movies could be screened this summer.

Almost £4000 has been pledged so far, and the appeal has until May 4 to generate just over £1000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If it hits its target then Creative Scotland will matchfund every donation to create a pot of £10,000.

Cinema campaign - pushing ahead to raise £5000 are Graham Scott, Cllr Alistair Cameron, Mandy Hunter and Paul McCabe (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

It’s been 23 years since Kirkcaldy last had a cinema - an entire generation has grown up having to travel to Dunfermline to go to a multiplex, or Glenrothes to see a movie.

The Lang Toun used to have a plethora of cinema houses, but efforts to attract a major operator have come to an end, making the Kings’ initiative the most realistic option available. With public support, the Esplanade venue hopes to start screening films by the end of June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Live Lounge also wants to know what type of films people want to see.

Mandy Hunter, from the Live Lounge, said: “We want it to be popular so we want to hear from people- what do they want to see?

“The community is very positive which is fantastic. People want a cinema back in town, and realise this is their chance to make it happen.”

The crowdfunder has brought the town closer than any other initiative to finally getting a cinema - and locals have been urged to help get it over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Alistair Cameron, Kirkcaldy Central (Lab), a long-standing supporter of the venue and the campaign for a cinema, said: “This is a great opportunity for the town. This is a great way to finally make it happen.

“Over the past few years we have have tried as much as we can to engage with cinema operators and developers to make it happen and bring a cinema to town,

“The only cinemas opening are community based ventures - they are the ones that are viable.”