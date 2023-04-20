News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy cinema: fundraiser to bring cinema back to town smashes target

Kirkcaldy is closer than ever to getting a cinema in the town centre after a crowdfunding appeal to set up a new venture smashed its target – and the total will now be doubled.

By Allan Crow
Published 19th Apr 2023, 08:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST

The Kings Live Lounge hits its total of £5000 a full two weeks ahead of its deadline,and Creative Scotland will now matchfund every donation to create a pot of £10,000 – and the first movies could be screened this summer.

It’s been 23 years since Kirkcaldy last had a cinema - an entire generation has grown up having to travel to Dunfermline to go to a multiplex, Leven or Glenrothes to see a movie.

The Lang Toun used to have a plethora of cinema houses, but efforts to attract a major operator have come to an end, making the Kings’ initiative the most realistic option available.

Cinema campaign - pushing ahead to raise £5000 are Graham Scott, Cllr Alistair Cameron, Mandy Hunter and Paul McCabe (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Cinema campaign - pushing ahead to raise £5000 are Graham Scott, Cllr Alistair Cameron, Mandy Hunter and Paul McCabe (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
With public support, the Esplanade venue hopes to start screening films by the end of June. The Live Lounge also wants to know what type of films people want to see.

Mandy Hunter, from the Live Lounge, said: “We want it to be popular so we want to hear from people- what do they want to see?

“The community is very positive which is fantastic. People want a cinema back in town, and realise this is their chance to make it happen.”

The crowdfunder has brought the town closer than any other initiative to finally getting a cinema.

Councillor Alistair Cameron, Kirkcaldy Central (Lab), a long-standing supporter of the venue and the campaign for a cinema, said: “This is a great opportunity for the town. This is a great way to finally make it happen.

“Over the past few years we have have tried as much as we can to engage with cinema operators and developers to make it happen and bring a cinema to town,

“The only cinemas opening are community based ventures - they are the ones that are viable.”

The crowdfunder is still open. To donate,visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/cinema-for-kirkcaldy

