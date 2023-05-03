Kirkcaldy cinema: Kings Live Lounge appeal nets £6000 after smashing target
A fundraiser to bring a cinema back to Kirkcaldy has closed with £6000 in the bank after smashing its target.
The Kings Live Lounge campaign achieved its initial goal of netting £5000 ahead of deadline to secure matchfunding from Creative Scotland to create a pot of £10,000. Work is now underway behind the scenes to get the venture up and running this summer.
It’s been 23 years since Kirkcaldy last had a cinema - an entire generation has grown up having to travel to Dunfermline to go to a multiplex, or Glenrothes to see a movie.
The Lang Toun used to have a plethora of cinema houses, but all efforts to attract a major operator have come to an end, making the Kings’ initiative the only realistic option available. With public support, the Esplanade venue hopes to start screening films by the end of June.
John Murray, who chairs the Kings Trust, said: “This has been overwhelming and a great response with over 100 supporters pledging support and reaching our target and more.”
The trust is now sourcing professional screen and projection equipment and sorting out the necessary licences to bring movies back to the Lang Toun after more than a generation.
The Live Lounge also wants to know what type of films people want to see.
Mandy Hunter, from the Live Lounge, said: “We want it to be popular so we want to hear from people - what do they want to see?”She added: “The community is very positive which is fantastic. People want a cinema back in town, and realise this is their chance to make it happen.”