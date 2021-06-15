Kirkcaldy Civic Society sets clues round town for car treasure hunt
Kirkcaldy Civic Society is all set to host a car treasure hunt next Wednesday evening where participants can learn something new about where they live all while having fun hunting down clues.
Can you, with friends or family, find your way round the clues without getting lost?
Notice things you never really looked at before, and learn something new about the part of Fife that you live in?
If you think that you are up to the challenge, cars and their occupants can register at the Nicol Street car park opposite Linktown Church ready for a staggered start from 6:15pm to 6:45pm on Wednesday, June 23.
If followed correctly, the clues should lead participants back to refreshments and the tally, to see who has won a prize for the most complete correct answers.
There will be a small charge of £2 per adult and £1 per child at registration.
If you would like to take part, and for more information, please call: (01592) 254399.