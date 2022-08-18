News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy Civic Society to host mystery walkabout and quiz

Kirkcaldy Civic Society holds its popular family mystery walkabout this weekend.

By Fiona Dobie
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:41 am

The event, which this year has a heritage theme, will take place this Sunday afternoon, August 21, starting at the town’s Volunteers Green at 2pm.

Participants should follow the clues, answering questions about locations they pass in the central area of Kirkcaldy, discovering lots about the town.

The event finishes at the Old Kirk in Kirk Wynd for refreshments and the answers to the quiz.

The family mystery walkabout and quiz starts from a different location each year and there's a chance to win a prize.

All are welcome to take part in the free event, which is not only for families although it is very suitable for children.

To find out more about the event as well as Kirkcaldy Civic Society visit the group’s Facebook page.

