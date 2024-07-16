Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A golf game launched in Kirkcaldy is extending to St Andrews - the Home of Golf.

Friends of Craigtoun Park have announced the opening of its 500-yard, nine-hole Park Golf course on Thursday (July 18).

The new course follows close collaboration with Dunnikier Park Community Golf, which brought the sport to the Kingdom, - and the UK - and Fife Golf Trust.

Funding for the clubs, balls and the course set up was provided by the Community Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund through Fife Voluntary Action and the Scottish Government, together with a local grant of £1,500 from the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

Park Golf is coming to Craigtoun Park in St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)

Dunnikier Park Community Golf introduced Park Golf to the UK in 2022. New to Scotland, it has been played in Japan since 1984, starting in Makubetsucho, Hokkaido, and was created to get people playing in parks. It has since promoted the healthy development of mind and body as a lifelong sport.

Following a successful pilot supported by Dunnikier Park last October, Craigtoun’s friends group is now set to add the sport to its summer attractions.

Paul Dixon, Craigtoun’s park manager, explained ‘’Park Golf is a fun, simple and safe form of golf which people of all ages and abilities can enjoy. We hope to build on the successful introduction of Park Golf in Kirkcaldy and we are grateful to the Royal & Ancient Golf Club for helping us with funding, allowing us to purchase our own equipment.’

“Dunnikier Park Community Golf has also loaned sufficient balls and clubs to enable us to offer barrier-free access to local community support groups.”

And if the game takes off the way is did in Kirkcaldy, it could bring many more people to golf.

Martin Christie, chair of Dunnikier Park Community Golf, ‘’We are very excited about extending the reach of Park Golf to St Andrews – the Home of Golf, after all. The beauty about Park Golf is that no experience or coaching is necessary – just give the ball a whack and that’s it. It’s really easy, great fun and doesn’t take hours to play a game. We can’t wait to see it up and running in Craigtoun Park.”