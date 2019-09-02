Kirkcaldy coffee shop plans to expand

Plans have been revealed to convert a former hairdressing salon into a community centre.

Tony Strachan, owner of the Kangus Room coffee house in Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy, has lodged an application with Fife Council to convert the building.

His aim is to turn it into a versatile space for hire, for around 15-20 people.

He wrote: “It would provide a small, intimate space for a range of community groups, such as clubs, mindfulness classes, zen yoga and storytelling sessions.

“It would also provide a unique room in which to hold committee meetings for small, local organisations.”

The proposed hours of use would be from 10.00am to 9.30pm.

Councillors still have to approve the application.